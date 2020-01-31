Martineau Galleries revamp secures outline approval

The plans have been designed by Glenn Howells Architects

Retail property firm Hammerson, whose assets include the Birmingham Bull Ring and Bicester Village, is looking to turn some of its city centre shopping malls into mixed-use neighbourhoods.

This week Hammerson received outline planning permission from Birmingham City Council to turn its Martineau Galleries from pure retail to mixed-use, with flats and a hotel.

Martineau Galleries in Birmingham is the first major scheme brought forward as part of Hammerson’s new City Quarters concept.

Martineau Galleries will be the first thing that visitors see when arriving in Birmingham from the proposed HS2 terminal, Curzon Street Station. The submitted plans look to regenerate the 7.5 acre Martineau Galleries site, which includes the Square Shopping Centre, Dale End car park and a parade of shops at 1-7 Dale End. Proposals include the delivery of 1,300 new flats and up to 1.4m sq ft of workspace, as well as a new city centre hotel, restaurants and cafes.

The scheme was given the go-ahead by Birmingham City Council on Thursday 30th January.

Hammerson director Robin Dobson said: “Our plans for Martineau Galleries represent a step-change in our strategy, moving beyond pure retail, as we continue to deliver vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities.”

