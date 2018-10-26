  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri October 26 2018

Massive lock gates set sail from South Korea

14 hours Three lock gates weighing about 2,900t each have set off from South Korea on a two-month voyage to a BAM and VolkerWessels site in the Netherlands.

They will serve as doors within the new sea-lock at Ijmuiden, which is being built by the OpenIJ consortium. The consortium is made up of BAM-PGGM, VolkerWessels and DIF, with construction carried out by a joint venture of BAM Infra and VolkerWessels joint venture and dredging undertaken by subcontractors Van Oord and Boskalis.

 The consignment includes two for operational use - for which the lock gate chamber at the outer head is now being installed in Ijmuiden - and a reserve.

Each is 72m long, 24m high and 11m wide and is being carried on a ‘heavy-duty’ ship that is 45m wide – so they stick out significantly.

Work has been under way since 2016 to build the record-breaking lock to accommodate ever-larger seagoing vessels. The sea lock provides tide-independent access for ports and companies along the North Sea Canal. It will be 500m long, 70m wide and 18m deep. The OpenIJ C consortium, which is building the new sealock for Rijkswaterstaat, which is part of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management and responsible for the design, construction, management and maintenance of the main infrastructure facilities in the Netherlands. The project is a joint initiative between the ministry, the province of Noord-Holland, the municipalities of Amsterdam and Velse and the Port of Amsterdam.

