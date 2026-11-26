Equipment rental company mateco Group has placed an order for 2,500 Genie powered access machines as part of its 2027 fleet investment programme.

The package includes next-generation and micro scissor lifts alongside hybrid and electric boom lifts. The deal follows a separate order for 1,500 Genie machines scheduled for delivery in 2026, which the companies state further strengthens their long-standing relationship.

According to the announcement, the investment is intended to support both the renewal and expansion of mateco's rental fleet.

"This investment reflects our continued confidence in Genie," said Andries Schouten, chief operating officer of mateco Group. "Machine quality and reliability remain fundamental, but our decision is increasingly driven by the complete lifecycle economics of the equipment."

Schouten claimed that Genie’s lifecycle support, uptime performance, low total cost of ownership and strong residual values provide a compelling business case for the rental fleet.

In a joint statement, the companies reported that the transaction highlights the importance of evaluating the overall value of rental equipment—including service, support, uptime and residual values—rather than focusing solely on initial acquisition costs.

Arjen Snijder, business development director for Benelux at Genie, added: "We greatly value mateco’s continued confidence in Genie. For us, this is about much more than supplying machines. It is about supporting the performance and profitability of mateco’s fleet throughout its complete lifecycle."