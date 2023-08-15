MC expands leadership team

Pictured left to right are Chris Purcell, Karl McDonald, Jason Houghton, Gary Glendenning, Sophie Houghton and Russ Forshaw

MC Construction’s turnover for the year to September 2023 is on track to reach £22m, up from £15m the previous year.

The company has spread its geographical reach this year from its Greater Manchester and Cheshire heartlands to take on work in Cumbria, North Wales and Shropshire. Its current forward order book stands at a record level of £18m.

Manchester & Cheshire Construction was founded in 1971 by Charlie Lowe and John Purcell and until this year has always been run by a Lowe or a Purcell family member.

Earlier this year, group operations director Russ Forshaw was promoted to managing director and David Lowe, son of co-founder Charlie, became executive chairman. [See previous report here.]

In the wake of that change, the company has now promoted Jason Houghton from commercial manager to commercial director and Karl McDonald from contracts manager to operations manager.

These two, along with human resources and business services manager Sophie Houghton, have joined the senior leadership team which includes Russ Forshaw, pre-construction director Chris Purcell and finance director Gary Glendenning.

Russ Forshaw said: “We pride ourselves on being a business where learning and development supports internal promotion and career opportunities, as well as personal growth. Our commitment to investing in and empowering talented young staff members has helped us to achieve great progress and success as a business.

“Jason has made a significant difference to the business since he joined us three years ago and fully deserves his promotion. Karl and Sophie joined us as apprentices and have progressed through the ranks and increased their levels of responsibility to the stage where we are now delighted to appoint them to the senior leadership team.

“Expanding our leadership team is a significant milestone for the company. The team will ensure the smooth day-to-day running of the business while also enabling us to be more future facing, as we work on initiatives to further strengthen the company, with a focus on developments such as process improvement, digital innovation and sustainability.

“These latest promotions mean we are extremely well-positioned to support a period of record turnover and expanded geographical coverage, as we look to the future with confidence.”

