McAlpine gets start date for Citylabs expansion

CGI of Citylabs 2.0

The Citylabs 2.0 project has been given the go-ahead after developer Bruntwood and Manchester Science Partnerships secured a 92,000 sq ft letting from diagnostics firm Qiagen.

Working alongside main contractor Sir Robert McAlpine are architect Sheppard Robson, with Buro Four and Gardiner & Theobald as project managers.

Forecast completion is summer 2020.

With one key tennant now in place, the developers are confident of securing funding soon for the next phase of campus development. The £35m Citylabs 3.0 project includes both the development of new buildings and integration with Old Saint Mary’s Hospital, an existing listed Victorian building, comprising 100,000 sq ft.

Tom Renn, managing director of Manchester Science Partnerships (MSP), said: “With our joint venture partner, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, we are excited to progress our £60m, 220,000sq ft Citylabs campus extension which will enable the creation of a world-leading precision medicine campus in Manchester. This is a huge investment in Manchester and our Citylabs campus, developed by our majority shareholder and MFT's strategy property partner Bruntwood, will provide the facilities and growth support for world-leading clinical care, research and innovation to flourish. Undoubtedly this will be the biggest deal of the year for the sector in the city."