McAlpine give JS Wright £9.5m Hockley Mills package

Artist's impression of Hockley Mills

JS Wright will design and build the M&E services for all 395 apartments at the £105m mixed-use scheme on Pitsford Street for developer Sir Robert McAlpine Capital Ventures.

McAlpine’s build-to-rent scheme is across six new buildings on a former brownfield site.

The mechanical works include the design and installation of all plumbing and electrics, including ventilation systems, sprinkler systems and external rainwater services, along with corridor smoke ventilation and car park ventilation systems.

The electrical works will involve the design and installation of the low voltage switch room including the switchboards for powering the apartments and landlord areas. The commission also includes providing apartment lighting and external lighting systems, access control and CCTV equipment, domestic fire alarms, lightning protection and electric vehicle charging points.

An IT system for landlord property management will also be installed by the company as part of the electrical package.

J S Wright is scheduled to start work on site in September 2021 with completion due in June 2023.

