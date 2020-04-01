McAlpine makes an exception for road works

Junction 19 of the M6 is being remodelled

A joint venture of Amey and Sir Robert McAlpine has now started preparatory work for a £43m contract to improve junction 19 of the M6 near Knutsford for Highways England.

AmeySRM will construct a new bridge through the existing roundabout and over the M6.

The improved M6 junction 19 will tie into the A556 Knutsford to Bowdon bypass which opened three years ago

Highways England said: “All preparation and construction work will be done in accordance with the latest government guidelines related to the Covid 19 outbreak. All Highways England sites have strict safeguarding measures to prevent the spread of the virus and no sites are open to the public.”

Last week, on 24th March, Sir Robert McAlpine said: “As of Wednesday 25th March 2020, most of our sites will be closed to all but essential safety and security employees. The only sites that remain operational are those where it is absolutely safe to do so and where critical work, such as building hospitals continues, or where we are putting safe shutdown plans into operation.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk