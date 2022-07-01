McAlpine names new director of engineering

Andrew Hunter

Andrew Hunter succeeds Alison Cox, who moved from director of engineering to regional managing director for London in August 2021.

He joined Sir Robert McAlpine as a technical director in 2018 from Skanska and is regarded as a champion for the implementation of digital technologies.

In his new role, he joins the executive leadership team.

Chief executive Paul Hamer said: “Over the past few years, Andrew has been instrumental to our success and his level of insight has proven invaluable. We are excited to see him apply his talents to our UK wide operations and look forward to his engineering and technical input at the highest level of our business.”

Andrew Hunter, director of engineering at Sir Robert McAlpine, said: “Sir Robert McAlpine has a well-earned reputation as one of the UK’s leading construction and civil engineering companies and I look forward to continuing this legacy of exemplary project delivery and technical excellence.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk