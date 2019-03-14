McAlpine picked for genome campus extension

Citylabs 2.0

Citylabs 2.0 is the first phase of a £60m extension of the genomics campus for Manchester Science Partnerships (MSP) in joint venture with Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT).

Principal contractor Sir Robert McAlpine has been awarded a £22m contract for the 92,000 sq ft development, which is due for completion by the end of 2020.

Designed by architect Sheppard Robson, Citylabs 2.0 has already been 100% pre-let to global molecular diagnostics company QIAGEN and will become its European Hub for Diagnostics Development. QIAGEN’s relocation from its current base at Manchester Science Park will see them become the anchor industrial partner in the genomics campus.

Located within Europe’s largest clinical-academic campus, Citylabs 2.0 is surrounded by the Manchester Royal Infirmary, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Saint Mary’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Eye Hospital.

MSP managing director Tom Renn said: “We’re delighted to have appointed Sir Robert McAlpine as the main contractor on this project and to be announcing the start of works on Citylabs 2.0 with our Joint Venture partner, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust.

“This is an important milestone in our journey to create a world-leading precision medicine campus in Manchester, strengthening the region’s standing as a global centre of excellence in life sciences and diagnostics, bringing real health benefits to millions of people, and supporting the creation of thousands of high-quality jobs.”

Sir Robert McAlpine regional managing director Simon Trevor said: “We look forward to working with Manchester Science Partnerships on the extension of the Citylabs campus. Building on 150 years of technical excellence and innovation, we take pride in delivering complex projects that make a positive impact on communities and leave a lasting legacy, such as this state-of-the-art medical facility.”