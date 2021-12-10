McAlpine picked for Reading regeneration

One Station Hill has been designed by architects Gensler

Sir Robert McAlpine will be building the most prominent phase of the regeneration project, which includes a 275,000 sq ft speculative office building called One Station Hill as well as a new public square and a link bridge providing level access from the train station to the town centre. This latest phase is expected to be completed in early 2024.

McAlpine’s client is Lincoln MGT, a joint venture between US developer Lincoln Property Company and MGT Investment Management,

Preparatory works have already begun, with Reading town centre now visible from the train station for the first time in generations following the demolition of the Garrard Street car park.

One Station Hill, designed by Gensler, will adjoin a development of 600 build-to-rent (BTR) flats that are already under construction as the first phase of Station Hill.

Once complete, Station Hill will have 625,000 sq ft of office space, 1,300 apartments and 100,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space. There is also potential for a 200-bed hotel and later living accommodation.

Alex Aitchison, director of development at Lincoln Property Company UK, said: “As we continue apace at Station Hill, already one of the largest-ever speculative projects in the history of the Thames Valley, today’s announcement ensures that Reading will soon have a new, world-class welcome befitting it’s status. Sir Robert McAlpine brings with it over 150 years of experience delivering iconic construction projects and we are delighted to partner with them to deliver this unique, cohesive vision for the people of Reading.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk