As previously reported, 19th September has been declared by the government a national holiday but this does not mean that anyone has the right to the day off.

It is up to employers to decide whether to allow employees time off, and whether to keep sites open or close for the day.

Sir Robert McAlpine has decided to close all site and offices. What is your company’s position?

Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk and let us know.