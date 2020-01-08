McAlpine signs for £150m Springfield hospital upgrade

CGI courtesy of CF Møller Architects

South West London & St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust (SWLSTG) has now secured government approval to start work on the regeneration of its Springfield University Hospital in Tooting.

The project includes the construction of two new mental health facilities set to open in 2022, with eight new inpatient wards.

SWLSTG has already started construction work on this programme, which will include new housing (839 units) and a 32-acre public park.

The trust has formally signed contracts for the delivery of the Springfield University Hospital development with Springfield & Tolworth Estate Partnership (STEP), a 50/50 partnership between Sir Robert McAlpine Capital Ventures Ltd and Kajima Partnerships. STEP will act as master developer for the site with Sir Robert McAlpine as main contractor for the new mental health units and the park, surrounding public realm and infrastructure.

Land will also be made available for a new school and £5m invested in transport facilities for local residents.

Vanessa Ford, acting chief executive of South West London & St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust, said: “We have been developing the plans for our brand-new mental health inpatient wards for many years and we are delighted to have received government approval, meaning we can begin construction on these state-of-the-art inpatient buildings.

“The wards will revolutionise the way we deliver care for generations to come and ensure we can provide high quality and safe services. The new facilities have been carefully designed alongside our clinicians and service users to provide the most supportive environment and innovative facilities for the delivery of mental health care.”

