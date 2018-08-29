McAlpine to run Courtauld revamp

CGI of the Courtauld Institute of Art’s Great Room, post refurbishment

The Courtauld Connects project is the Courtauld Institute of Art’s biggest development programme since it to Somerset House in 1989. It is designed to enable the school to improve teaching and research facilities and to enhance its gallery.

A development grant for Courtauld Connects was awarded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and a delivery grant application is in progress to support delivery of the £22m first phase.

Sir Robert McAlpine’s appointment as construction manager is for phase one works only at this stage but may be extended to include the £17m second phase. Architect for the scheme is Witherford Watson Mann.

Work involves adapting the historic building into “an accessible estate appropriate for contemporary audiences”.

Phase one will focus on improving the building’s accessibility, visitor experience, and the care of the school’s art collection. Phase two will improve the teaching, learning and research facilities.

Planning permission and listed building consent was granted by Westminster City Council in September 2017.