McAlpline wins £73m hospital works programme

CGI of revanmped Northgate Hospital (image from Medical Architecture)

The Care Environment Development and Re-provision upgrade programme – or Cedar for short – has three elements to it.

Sir Robert McAlpine will build a new integrated mental health and learning disability medium-secure centre of excellence at Northgate Hospital, Morpeth.

It will reconfigure the children and young people’s mental health and learning disability facility, the Ferndene Unit at Prudhoe.

And it will reconfigure mental health adult acute inpatient services at St Nicholas Hospital’s Bamburgh Unit in Gosforth.

Construction at the Northgate and Ferdene hospitals is already underway. When they are finished, work will then start at the Bamburgh Clinic, at St Nicholas Hospital in Gosforth,

All the works are due to be completed by December 2022, to start welcoming patients early 2023.

The work is being delivered through a project partnership with design team Medical Architecture, Cad 21 and BGP.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk