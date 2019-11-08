McAvoy adds to board

Contracts director Martin O’Neill

Martin O’Neill was previously regional director for Scotland and Northern England at Farrans Construction where he was responsible for around £100m of projects a year, including the Edinburgh Tram extension and Sunderland’s Northern Spire Bridge.

Mark Lowry, managing director of The McAvoy Group, said: “We are continuing to grow and develop the McAvoy business, which in turn means strengthening the team with the best possible talent who share our vision. We are thrilled to be welcoming Martin to the board. His experience, knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in driving the group forward across a range of sectors.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk