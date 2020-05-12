McCarthy & Stone CFO moves to Laing O'Rourke

Rowan Baker

McCarthy & Stone announced her resignation today and has named Martin Abell as her replacement.

Martin Abell will join the retirement housing developer on 26th May 2020, becoming CFO on 1st August 2020, following Rowan Baker's departure to Laing O'Rourke. Martin Abell was recently CFO at Clinigen Group, a pharmaceutical company. Before that, he was a finance director at recruitment firm Hays

Laing O'Rourke’s new CFO has a diverse curriculum vitae, with a Cambridge law degree and a postgraduate diploma in music before switching tracks to tax accounting. She joined McCarthy & Stone in 2012 as group tax consultant, then financial controller, then CFO in 2017

McCarthy & Stone says that she played a key role in the company's 2015 initial public offering (IPO) and in developing and delivering its new strategy.

Chief Executive John Tonkiss said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Rowan for her huge contribution over the past eight years. Personally, I am extremely grateful for her guidance and support, particularly since she took on the role as CFO, and we wish her the very best with her new position. I am also pleased to welcome Martin to the company. His commercial and public company experience will be of huge benefit and I look forward to working with him."

