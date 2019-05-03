McCarthy & Stone cleared for £45m Hook development

CGI of the planned retirement development

The development will be built on the former main yard of road haulage company Rawlings Transport.

The site is currently being prepared for construction, which is due to start in early 2020, with occupations from autumn 2021.

It will include 68 apartments built to McCarthy & Stone’s Retirement Living Plus specification (a form of Extra Care housing). There will be a mix of self-contained one and two-bedroom private apartments, alongside flexible care and support packages from McCarthy & Stone’s on-site team.

The remaining 37 apartments will be built to McCarthy & Stone’s Retirement Living specification, aimed at the more active older homeowner, with on-site support and maintenance and a shared homeowners’ lounge.

Group land and planning director Gary Day said: “We are delighted that planning permission has been granted on the Hook site, and that our close engagement with local stakeholders has allowed us to bring this excellent site forward for redevelopment. It has been a pleasure working with the Rawlings family on the exchange of the site, and we look forward to using the site to provide retirement homes that the UK market is calling out for.”