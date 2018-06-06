McCarthy & Stone starts in Hadleigh

Image from architect Wincer Kievenaar

The brownfield site was originally earmarked for a Tesco supermarket, but following a 26-year campaign by local residents against the plan Babergh District Council instead backed an alternative option offered by specialist retirement housing developer McCarthy & Stone.

Planning consent was granted last year and the works are now underway. Construction specialist Mick George has been contracted to complete the necessary demolition stages to enable the build.

This dual development is split, linking the town’s High Street with the River Brett. Combined, Tyfield Place and Manor Gardens will deliver 35 one and two-bedroom apartments, and 29 luxury living, bungalow and cottage style homes, respectively, as well as extensive public-open space and a new footbridge over the river.

Mick George contracts director Michael George said: ‘’Since we made the announcement only two months back of our extension further east of the country, we have struck some very strong partnerships, not least the one with McCarthy & Stone. This one has been particularly productive, with three contracts won on various developments already.’’