McCarthy & Stone's £25m Dover plans approved

CGI of the Charlton Green flats

The £25m development will include a range of communal facilities, including a lounge, bistro, hair salon and landscaped gardens, as well as the one- and two-bedroom apartments.

"We are delighted that planning permission has been granted on the Dover site, and we are pleased that our close engagement with local stakeholders has allowed us to bring this excellent site forward for redevelopment,” said McCarthy & Stone development director Martin Brown.

He added: “We know that the number of people in the UK aged 65 or over is set to rapidly increase over the next two decades, and that almost two in five over 65s are interested in downsizing. Despite this, very little specialist retirement housing has ever been built in the UK, and the announcement of our new development in Dover is evidence of the fact we are committed to addressing this shortfall.”