McConnell Dowell JV to build Australian freeway

Major Roads Project Victoria (MRPV) has awarded the team an early works contract that will start immediately. The main contract is expected to be awarded by late 2019 upon completion of the environmental planning approval process.

The Mordialloc Freeway project will link the Dingley Bypass with the Mornington Peninsula Freeway, reducing travel times by up to nine minutes to and from the Peninsula. The project value has previously been put at AU$375m (£202m).

McConnell Dowell managing director Jim Firth said: “As with other significant infrastructure projects being delivered by McConnell Dowell in Victoria we are very pleased to have been selected to commence the early works and to ultimately deliver a safe, environmentally sensitive and high quality project that will reduce travel times and improve traffic flows through Melbourne’s south east.”