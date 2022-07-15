McGoff comes in for Altrincham's Downs Quarter

CGI of The Downs Quarter

The McGoff Group and Consensus Property have formed a joint venture (JV) to deliver The Downs Quarter development in Altrincham.

Both the McGoff Group and Derek Thompson’s Consensus Property are family-owned Altrincham-based companies in the northwest property sector.

The Thompson family started to assemble the land 19 years ago, building and selling 15 apartments and six commercial units along the site frontage of The Downs while preparing the infrastructure for a further 39 properties to the rear of the site.

This part of the site was sold to House Crowd in January 2019. Following the subsequent collapse of the House Crowd development in March 2021, Derek Thompson bought the site back from the administrators last year, with a £2.5m facility provided by specialist lender Together in under two weeks.

The McGoff Group got involved at the start of 2022 to help move the project forward.

The Downs Quarter comprises a collection of 39 flats and townhouses as well as a commercial unit.

McGoff Construction will complete the design and build of the development, using in-house resources from group companies Panacea Building Systems (drylining) and McGoff Group Facilities Services (M&E, passive fire & joinery). McGoff’s residential arm, Villafont, will handle sales.

Declan McGoff, joint managing director of the McGoff Group, said: “The Downs Quarter is a superb site in a much sought-after location. The opportunity to work with Derek and deliver 39 new homes in Altrincham was something we were really keen to do, and we are very much looking forward to getting started on site, showcasing our expertise from various divisions within the group.”

Head of special projects Brendan Caloe added: “Having now commenced with the detailed design of the scheme, we anticipate the build of the project to take circa 61 weeks.”

Derek Thompson added: “I am delighted to be able to hand the completion of this landmark project over to the McGoff brothers in complete confidence that their professionalism, expertise and deserved reputation for excellence over many years will ensure that this significant development will be completed to the highest standards.”

Manchester’s Beyond Corporate is advising on the build contracts whilst Brabners is dealing with the conveyancing and plot sales

