McGoff lands 15th Barchester build

CGI of Barchester's Weybridge care home

The Weybridge scheme is McGoff Construction’s 15th project for Barchester Healthcare over the past six years.

Projects delivered to date include both Metsec lightweight steel frame systems and traditional builds, varying from 60- to 75-bed homes.

Following the demolition of a large garden centre, the scheme on Seven Hills Road, Weybridge comprises the design & build of a 64-bed steel frame care home. The build is scheduled to complete in summer 2023.

McGoff Construction joint managing director Declan McGoff said: “Securing our 15th scheme with our valued client Barchester is testament to the dedication and passion of our delivery teams built up over many years and over many successful projects.”

