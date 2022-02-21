McGovern brings in Liebherr’s zoom boom

McGovern has the short boom version of the LTC 1050-3.1

McGovern Crane Hire’s Liebherr LTC 1050-3.1 has a RemoteDrive feature that enables the vehicle to be controlled from outside the cab and enables the crane operator to stand in front of the crane and manoeuvre it through tight spaces.

The boom telescoping system has a wire rope system that increases the telescoping speed. It has two boom extension modes: ‘fast’, which extends each section simultaneously; or ‘strong’, which fully extends the second section using the first stage of the telescope cylinder before extending the other sections in sequence.

McGovern has gone for the 31-metre short boom version of this 50-tonne rated crane. With a double fly jib it has a maximum reach of 38 metres.

Director Kieran McGovern said: “We’ve been waiting for this welcome update of the LTC since the LTC 1045 was released. The original pinned boom design is strong, however our customer base requires the much quicker rope boom technology and we are very happy to receive the first UK model. Our operator has worked for us for 15 years now and for all of these 15 years has been operating a city class machine. First reports are very positive and it’s shaping up to be his new favourite compact crane. The RemoteDrive is also a welcome addition and has its own benefits on compact job sites with restricted access and/or visibility.”

