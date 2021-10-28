  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu October 28 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Scotland
  3. McGowan wins £7.2m of cabling contracts

McGowan wins £7.2m of cabling contracts

15 hours McGowan Environmental Engineering has won contracts worth £7.2m for the delivery of 81km of 33kV cabling in Scotland.

Image of Burn of Whilk Wind Farm provided by Alan Hendry (chief reporter at North of Scotland Newspapers)
Image of Burn of Whilk Wind Farm provided by Alan Hendry (chief reporter at North of Scotland Newspapers)

The contracts for Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution are at Burn of Whilk (Caithness) and Moy (near Inverness). Work involves the installation of new single-circuit and triple-circuit underground cabling plus fibre-optic cable - including cross-bonding and intermediate earthing - across rural land.

McGowan said that it has recently made a considerable investment to secure new and innovative cabling equipment that allows it to provide a more efficient service, reducing time and cost for the client while also minimising the environmental impact across sensitive landscapes.

Works on the installation of the high-voltage underground cabling has started at Burn of Whilk with the Moy project due to begin in the coming weeks. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »