McGowan wins £7.2m of cabling contracts

Image of Burn of Whilk Wind Farm provided by Alan Hendry (chief reporter at North of Scotland Newspapers)

The contracts for Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution are at Burn of Whilk (Caithness) and Moy (near Inverness). Work involves the installation of new single-circuit and triple-circuit underground cabling plus fibre-optic cable - including cross-bonding and intermediate earthing - across rural land.

McGowan said that it has recently made a considerable investment to secure new and innovative cabling equipment that allows it to provide a more efficient service, reducing time and cost for the client while also minimising the environmental impact across sensitive landscapes.

Works on the installation of the high-voltage underground cabling has started at Burn of Whilk with the Moy project due to begin in the coming weeks.

