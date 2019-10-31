McLaren brings Shaylor site back to life

The Harbard Close development

Work on Pocket Living’s Harbard Close development was suspended in June when the previous contractor, Shaylor, went into administration.

Designed by Reed Watts Architects, Harbard Close IG11 will offer 78 one-bedroom affordable flats. The development consists of two blocks that are each four-storeys high, rising to six storeys in the centre of the site.

It is McLaren’s first project on the Pocket Living framework in London and it has recruited one of Shaylor’s project managers for the job.

Darren Gill, McLaren’s managing director – London, said: “It’s great to be working with Pocket Living to complete this unique scheme and deliver high-quality homes for people buying their first property in London.”

