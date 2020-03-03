  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed March 04 2020

McLaren diversifies into housing development

1 day Construction and property group McLaren has launched a new business to develop mixed-use and residential schemes in the UK.

Matthew Biddle, managing director of McLaren Living
The new venture will pitch to work in partnerships with private and public-sector organisations for housing and mixed-use developments.

Matthew Biddle has joined the business from Berkeley Group to be managing director of the McLaren Living business. He will work alongside Kim Bromley-Derry, a former chief executive of the London Borough of Newham.

 “We will be delivering developments for the public sector along with homes for rent and sale; working in true partnerships to develop places that make a positive difference to people’s lives,” Matthew Biddle said.

