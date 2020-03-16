McLaren expands Peterborough mall

A new central atrium, covered by a glazed roof, will be added, to house restaurant and leisure space. A bridge link will provide access between the extension and a new 10-screen Empire cinema complex, all due to be completed by autumn 2021.

McLaren, working alongside consultant Gardiner & Theobald, will carry out the vertical extension, closing off parts of the building for redevelopment, while the shops remain operational.

The news follows John Lewis & Partners completing phase one of the extension works and the significant £21m refurbishment, forming part of the wider £60m extension plans for Queensgate Shopping Centre.

McLaren regional managing director Jay Newman said: “The second phase of this major redevelopment at Queensgate will provide an exciting new cultural entertainment hub for local people and visitors to Peterborough. This is a challenging build – we know from our experience in building mixed-use leisure and restaurant developments that we have to be innovative with the project scheduling, using modern construction methods to carry out the demolition and major works – to minimise disruption to Peterborough’s shoppers.”

