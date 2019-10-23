McLaren loses director to Stepnell

Adrian Barnes

“It’s a great time to be joining Stepnell,” he said. “Stepnell is looking to develop and is prepared for its next period of opportunities and I am pleased to be joining at this time. The board of directors are ambitious about the quality of service it delivers for its customers.”

Before McLaren, Adrian Barnes was at Morgan Sindall for 13 years as area director in the northern home counties region. He started his career with Balfour Beatty.

Stepnell joint managing director Tom Wakeford said: “We are delighted that Adrian has joined us. We have a clear vision for the future – 100% customer referral, an exceptional employee experience and the right margin which Adrian will be very much part of.”

