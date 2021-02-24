McLaren picked for Heathrow warehouse

Dnata City East

The new cargo storage facility is a 117,000 sq ft extension of Dnata City East, on the south side of the airport.

Aberdeen Standard Investments’ AIPUT fund (Airport Industrial Property Unit Trust) is funding the project. AIPUT also built the nearby 250,000 sq ft first phase of Dnata City East. The whole facility is operated by cargo-handling company Dnata.

McLaren has been appointed as lead contractor for the build programme, reporting to project manager, Avison Young. The project will be delivered in line with AIPUT’s Carbon Strategy, which commits the fund to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. Recycled and low-carbon materials will be used where possible; there will be solar PV panels, air-source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points. The new building will target a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating.

Completion is expected by early October 2021.

Edward Amery, head of UK industrial & logistics for Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: “Dnata City East site will set a new benchmark for airport industrial property investment, with AIPUT’s partnership with Ddnata creating a new, off-airport centre of excellence for UK airfreight.”

