McLaren prepares for £45m Coventry student scheme

The Oaks

The Oaks is a student accommodation scheme on Westwood Business Park in Coventry, next to the University of Warwick campus.

McLaren Property is the developer and sister company McLaren Construction is the appointed main contractor.

The scheme will deliver 378 student beds in a variety of studio apartments and shared cluster units over four, five and six storeys.

The building will have a lightweight steel frame and coloured brick cladding. The communal ground areas will be fully glazed with storey height curtain walling.

Gary Cramp, regional director at McLaren Construction Midlands & North said: “Following the success of joint McLaren Property and Construction projects of this type within the South and London regions, we are delighted that our Midlands & North business has the opportunity of further developing our portfolio within this sector in the Midlands region. We look forward to working with our Property colleagues and ensuring a successful delivery of this prestigious scheme.’’

Main construction works are due to start at the end of October 2018 with a completion date of May 2020.