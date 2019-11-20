McLaren revamps Tunbridge Wells mall

Royal Victoria Place is getting a substantial makeover

McLaren’s work includes replacing the flooring throughout the building and installing new seating areas and rooflight features. Lighting and air conditioning systems will be upgraded.

The 18-week project will also see McLaren remove the innermost staircase to make way for structural alterations to open up the ground floor space for more retail units.

The project will be carried out in night-time hours from November 2019 until the spring, 2020, allowing all the shops to stay open during the work.

McLaren regional managing director Jay Newman said: “Royal Tunbridge Wells is attracting a great deal of investment to enhance and improve its public realm and create a better visitor experience. As updated and modernised public areas encourage more people to visit the town centre, we are delighted to be able to bring our retail sector experience to this renovation project at Royal Victoria Place.”

Nicky Blanchard, centre manager at Royal Victoria Place, said: “We’re so excited to see the start of the renovation works to the main mall areas at Royal Victoria Place. We’ve been working hard to finalise the plans over the past few months and we can’t wait to see the project now take shape, creating a high quality, relaxing and feel-good space for our visitors.”

