McLaren starts £13m Manchester Airport warehouse

CGI of unit B4 at the World Freight Terminal

McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) is building unit B4 on behalf of Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

B4 involves the design and construction of a 92,000 sq ft industrial unit at the World Freight Terminal development to the west of Manchester Airport, complete with office space, external works and landscaping.

The £12.8m project follows a previous phase of works for Columbia Threadneedle on the park. That was a 100,000 sq ft warehouse sub-divided into three commercial units, with internal office spaces.

For B4, McLaren has a 50-week completion target.

Operating within the confines of airport security has posed logistical challenges but McLaren Construction has navigated these by collaborating with Manchester Airport Group (MAG) Utilities and other stakeholders.

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction (Midlands and North), said: “The B4 project is an essential part of the airport’s ongoing development, providing much-needed industrial and logistics space. With our experience in delivering high-quality projects in complex environments, we are confident that this new facility will play a key role in supporting the airport’s growth and operational needs.”

