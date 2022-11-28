McLaren starts work at Bolsover logistics park

Image from UMC Architects

A joint venture of Equation Properties and Bentall Green Oak bought 80 acres of development land in January this year at the Horizon 29 distribution park, off junction 29a of the M1.

They have appointed McLaren Construction (Midlands & North) to build construction of two single-storey distribution warehouses as part of phase 1A.

When complete, it will span 1,150,256 sq ft across eight warehouses, built over three phases.

Unit 1 comprises 70,000 sq ft of warehouse space and 3,500 sq ft pf office space, along with six loading docks. Unit 2 features 127,000 sq ft of warehouse space and 6,400 sq ft of office space, with 12 loading docks.

All units at Horizon 29 are being constructed to a BREEAM rating of ‘excellent’ with an EPC ‘A’ rating. Phase 1A is expected to complete in April 2023.

McLaren has also been appointed on Phase 1B, which will consist of a further two units, with an expected completion in summer 2023.

McLaren is undertaking all external works including general hardstanding, car-parking, electric vehicle charging points, landscaping, mains services and drainage.

As previously reported, MCS Construction started on site in June at Horizon 29 on a £20m contract to build a pharmacy warehouse for master developer St Francis Group and its joint venture partner Almcor.

