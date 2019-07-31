McLaren targets public sector growth

Mike Naylor

McLaren has created a new role for the purpose, development and partnerships director, and recruited Mike Naylor from Bouygues to fill it.

For the past two years Mike Naylor has been business development & partnership director at Bouygues UK. Before that he was with Keepmoat for five years.

At McLaren he will work across both the construction and development businesses as the company seeks to increase its exposure to public sector work.

Main board director Kim Bromley-Derry said: “Mike is a fantastic addition to our team and will boost our capability and capacity to serve local authorities and registered providers.”

