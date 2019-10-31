McLaren to build £30m warehouse at Manchester Airport

Designed by architect RPS

The new 145,000 sqft airside facility with integrated two-storey office space will provide premises for airport services provider Dnata.

To be called Dnata City North, it has been designed by architect RPS to ‘set a new quality benchmark for air cargo handling and warehousing’, it is claimed.

McLaren will also manage the Cat B fit out of 20,000 sqft of office space and will oversee external drainage and landscaping works

The new facility is expected to become operational in late summer 2020 and will have capacity to handle more than 150,000 tonnes of cargo a year.

McLaren managing director David Murphy said: “By working closely with MAG Property, the property and development arm of MAG, and Dnata at the earliest stage of this project, it became evident that attention to detail and strong management of construction schedules and logistics will be crucial to the success of this project. By leveraging our close relationships with our supply chain partners and focusing on MAG’s specific business drivers, we have been able to develop an effective and robust plan for the design and build of Dnata’s new logistics warehouse and office space.

MAG Property managing director Jonathan Haigh added: “From master planning to transaction execution, it’s been a great example of how we blend our airport operations knowledge with real estate development expertise and work hard and with skill for our customers. Together with our dedicated professional and principal contractor, McLaren, we are thrilled to progress to the delivery phase.”

