McLaren to build Dar's Holborn HQ

Dar's new UK headquarters at 150 Holborn

Demolition contractor John F Hunt will start in August to bring down a 1980s office block at 150 Holborn in London. McLaren is scheduled to start main construction works in December 2018.

Designed by Dar company Perkins & Will, the nine-storey replacement building will provide space for a number of companies under the Dar Group, including Dar, Perkins + Will, Currie & Brown, Elementa, IPA Advisory, Penspen and Maffeis. There will be retail units at street level and 13 apartments in a neighbouring residential block.

150 Holborn’s façade is made up of glass reinforced concrete. Inside will be a central entrance lobby, which includes a street facing café, exhibition and reception space, an atrium with feature staircase and sweeping roof pavilion with roof gardens. The project is targeting BREEAM Outstanding, LEED Platinum and SKA Gold.

Dar UK managing director Andrew Loudon said: “Our new HQ in Holborn is a demonstration of commitment to the UK and we are excited about work starting on site in a matter of months. We are also very pleased to announce the appointments of McLaren Construction and John F Hunt. We are looking forward to overseeing the project and contributing to this dynamic, exciting and changing area of London. London and the UK is a key area of our business in supporting our global clients and are actively pursuing a number of opportunities to further grow our business.”

McLaren Construction regional managing director David Miller said: “This appointment celebrates the strategic growth for the McLaren London region and we are confident that our strong experience within the commercial sector will result in this project having a very successful outcome for all stakeholders.”

The development is due to complete towards the end of 2020.