McLaren to deliver Waitrose deliveries

The scheme will transform an existing warehouse, originally constructed five years ago, into a highly efficient distribution facility featuring new chilled storage and enhanced ambient warehousing capabilities to support retail operations.

The development includes extensive internal and external works, designed to create an operational facility by early 2027, with McLaren Construction working collaboratively with 27 client-direct suppliers to ensure all fit-out elements are completed in line with the programme.

Internally, the facility will incorporate two temperature-controlled chill chambers operating at 8°C and 2°C, alongside new high-bay racking to accommodate fresh produce, perishable goods and ambient products. New sprinkler systems, IT infrastructure and data services will be installed throughout the warehouse.

The existing office accommodation is also being comprehensively refurbished, and the new facilities will include modern offices, wellbeing spaces, a gym, changing rooms, showers and WCs, alongside kitchen and catering facilities. The first floor will also provide additional offices, training facilities and breakout areas for colleagues.

Extensive external works are also being delivered which include a new wheel wash, fuelling centre, a redeveloped entrance and gatehouse, a new refrigeration plant area, EV charging infrastructure and a new sprinkler and fire hydrant network around the building.

The project represents the first time that Waitrose and DHL have worked together as a consortium, with McLaren Construction liaising with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless delivery programme.

Construction and fit out commenced in April 2026 and is scheduled to enable the facility to become operational early next year.