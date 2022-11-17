McLaren wins 25,000 sqm London ExCel expansion

CGI of the expanded ExCel London

Events venue ExCeL London, owned by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, is being expanded from 75,000 sqm to 100,000 sqm of floor space.

As main contractor, McLaren Construction will work alongside project partners who have already delivered the design and enabling works phase of the project, including Gardiner & Theobald, Grimshaw Architects, Hoare Lea and Campbell Reith.

With solar panels, air source heat pumps, rainwater harvesting, and hybrid ventilation, the scheme is designed to produce a net zero carbon ready building.

McLaren Group chairman Kevin Taylor said: “Being awarded this project is a real privilege, and a testament to the skills and expertise of our teams, we look forward to working with ExCeL London over the coming months to deliver this outstanding project”

ExCeL London chief executive Jeremy Rees said: “Having completed the first phase of our expansion project on time, the appointment of McLaren Construction is a great addition to the project delivery team. The wealth of expertise and sector knowledge that the team at McLaren will bring to the main construction phase will ensure that we meet the needs of our customers by providing world class venue spaces and guest experience, on time and on budget, as well as ensuring we deliver our commitments to the local community.”

