McLaren wins more King’s Cross work

Design by Piercy & Co

The appointment comes just months after McLaren Construction handed over the Luma residential building, also at Kings Cross.

The new building, on plot R8, will comprise two 13-storey blocks linked by a two-storey podium garden with landscaped roof gardens. To the east is a residential block with 72 flats; the block to the west will have 170,000 sq ft of office space with retail on the ground floor.

Like the rest of the King’s Cross development, this building will be connected to the on-site energy centre, which supplies on hot water and heating via one of the largest district heating networks in the UK.

The design of the new buildings, by Piercy & Co, draws inspiration from industrial warehouses, with exposed finishes and high ceilings. McLaren said it would use fast modern construction methods, such as a unitised façade system on the commercial block.

John Butten, regional managing director for the major projects division at McLaren Construction, said: “McLaren’s projects at King’s Cross give a snapshot of the depth of capability in one of London’s largest regeneration projects since the 19th century. Following on from the high specification apartments in Luma we are now applying the same build quality to more homes, offices and retail.

“This must be one of the most visible regeneration projects in the UK. That makes our repeat work at King’s Cross an important showcase for our can-do culture and aim of always exceeding clients’ expectations.”

The project is scheduled for completion in 2024.

