McLaughlin & Harvey hands over Wester Hailes High School

Incorporating features such as enhanced insulation, airtight construction and mechanical heat recovery ventilation, the building will maintain a comfortable indoor temperature year-round and also deliver a significant reduction in energy consumption.

The final air tightness test result saw McLaughlin & Harvey achieve a rating of 0.29ACH, significantly lower than the 0.6ACH required to secure Passivhaus certification.

Designed around a central, bright and open atrium, the new building brings pupils and staff together by connecting departments and classrooms, while a range of flexible and collaborative spaces support student interaction and facilitate wider community involvement.

Elsewhere, McLaughlin & Harvey worked closely with organisations from the local area throughout the building’s construction to ensure people from all walks of life benefited from the project.

Dougie McCusker, Construction Director at McLaughlin & Harvey, said: “It’s fantastic to see pupils and staff enjoying the new building. Having been designed and constructed to Passivhaus standards, the facility futureproofs the school’s estate for generations to come.

“Operationally, we faced the challenge of building the new facility while the school was still open and in close proximity to the construction works, however, we were able to ensure disruption was kept to an absolute minimum. The hard work by the whole project team, the designers, consultants and the client was definitely worth it when you see the cutting-edge building in use today.”

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