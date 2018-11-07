McLaughlin & Harvey lands £34m UPS contract

UPS' new London Hub

The site, between the airport and the M1, is next to Pegasus Business Park and is currently used for parking.

The project represents a £114m investment for UPS, an American courier company.

McLaughlin & Harvey starts work this month and is expected to complete in August 2019. Other shortlisted bidders were Galliford Try and Winvic Construction.

In May 2018 UPS opened a 2,000 square metre package sorting and delivery facility at the DP World London Gateway Logistics Park in Essex. At £120m, this new London Hub is one of UPS’s largest infrastructure investments outside of the USA in the company’s history.