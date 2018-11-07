  1. Instagram
Wed November 07 2018

McLaughlin & Harvey lands £34m UPS contract

9 hours McLaughlin & Harvey has won a £34m contract for the construction of a new logistics centre for courier firm UPS at East Midlands Airport.

UPS' new London Hub
UPS' new London Hub

The site, between the airport and the M1, is next to Pegasus Business Park and is currently used for parking.

The project represents a £114m investment for UPS, an American courier company.

McLaughlin & Harvey starts work this month and is expected to complete in August 2019. Other shortlisted bidders were Galliford Try and Winvic Construction.

In May 2018 UPS opened a 2,000 square metre package sorting and delivery facility at the DP World London Gateway Logistics Park in Essex. At £120m, this new London Hub is one of UPS’s largest infrastructure investments outside of the USA in the company’s history.

