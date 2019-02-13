McLaughlin & Harvey seeks subbies for Abertay project

The Kydd building - where the event is being held - is being refurbished as part of the project

The work is part of the Scape Group National Construction Major Works - UK framework. The Abertay University Whitespace Remodelling represents the first step in the refurbishment and extension of the Kydd and Old College buildings. It is part of a wider six-year refurbishment and extension programme.

The ‘meet the buyer’ event will be held Wednesday 20 February 2019 from 10am to 1pm at Abertay University’s Kydd Building on Bell Street in Dundee. There will be a short presentation on the project, followed by one-to-one networking with members of the McLaughlin & Harvey team. Almost 20 categories of opportunities have been identified, including demolition, M&E services, aluminium windows and curtain walling, painting, screeds, copper and tiling.