Corbiewood is the first new school in the Stirling Council area in 30 years. It has been built by McLaughlin & Harvey through the SCAPE Scotland Construction framework.

Patrick Robertson, head teacher of Corbiewood Primary School, said, “It's a real privilege to be the first head teacher at Corbiewood Primary School. Our pupils have had a fantastic first few days, enjoying the opportunity to play, learn and explore their exciting new school. We look forward to welcoming more families into our school community. My sincere thanks go to our dedicated staff and construction colleagues for their efforts to make this wonderful new school a reality.”