McPhillips to build Wolverhampton fleet depot

Andrew Dunham, Virtus project manager Nell Lloyd, and Councillor Qaiser Azeem.

McPhillips was appointed as the principal contractor for the multi-million pound scheme earlier this year and following demolition, ground improvement and drainage work is underway at the site.

Once complete, the company will start the main construction work on a new fleet services workshop with the city’s taxi licencing operation also moving to the site.

The new facilities will allow existing depots at Culwell Street and the former Loxdale Primary School site to be vacated – paving the way for hundreds of new homes across Wolverhampton. The new Hickman Avenue depot will also help the council run a cleaner and greener fleet.

McPhillips director Andrew Dunham said: “It’s great to be on site at Hickman Avenue and we’re proud City of Wolverhampton Council has chosen McPhillips to deliver this scheme.

“Once this facility is built, the council can move its services across and get on with building new homes on the land they leave behind. That means more homes, more construction work and more jobs for local businesses and local people. The building itself will also help the council run a cleaner and more sustainable fleet.

“This is the kind of public sector work we want to be doing. We look forward to working closely with the council and its staff to deliver a facility that serves Wolverhampton for many years to come.”

The scheme is set to be completed in 2027 – with the council then moving to demolish their Culwell Street depot with the brownfield site to be remediated.