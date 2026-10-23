McPhillips to turn mill into council flats

An impression of the new mill, courtesy of Urban Design and Building Services

The Telford firm was appointed by Sandwell Council, part of wider regeneration of Tipton Town Centre. McPhillips director Stuart Mackenzie said, "Having already completed a major project in Tipton, we’re excited to get started on a scheme that is going to have a real impact on the community.

“The old Flour Mill has a story that is steeped in the history of the town, and we’re honoured to be given the opportunity to bring it back into life for the people of Tipton.

“Converting the building into 15 council flats is going to have a sizeable impact on the local area.

“It is a great project for us and demonstrates McPhillips’ ability to deliver diverse and sustainable projects in design and build, while helping to improve and renovate buildings for local communities.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk