McRory at work in Batley

At Batley Station, McCrory has built natural stone-clad lift shafts, lift equipment rooms and electrical plant rooms as part of the station’s accessibility improvements, followed by structural alterations to the ticket office. At Dewsbury, the scope covers on-track platform reconstruction, masonry works and restoration of historic station features.

Earlier this year, McCrory also secured RISQS, Sentinel and CIRAS accreditations, meaning it is fully approved to work on rail schemes.

Chris Fish, operations director at McCrory Construction said: “Rail is one of the biggest opportunities in UK infrastructure right now. There are major schemes planned across the country, and alongside that there is a constant need to maintain, renew and restore an ageing network, much of it masonry stations, bridges and structures. That is a huge amount of work for contractors who understand how the sector operates.

“It’s a demanding environment, with its own processes and standards, but it’s one we’re comfortable in, having worked airside and on projects of the highest heritage significance. Our approach as an intermediate main contractor, managing multi-trade packages through our own labour and a trusted supply chain, gives clients direct control of programme and value, which matters more than ever with budgets under pressure.

“Batley and Dewsbury have shown what we can deliver, and we’re keen to build on that with further packages across the North and beyond.”