MCS breaks ground on Bolsover logistics park

Peak Pharmacy is to be the first tennant of Horizon 29

A 113,000 sq ft warehouse for Chesterfield-based Peak Pharmacy will be the first property to go up at Horizon 29, which is being developed in Bolsover by St Francis Group and joint venture partner Almcor.

The Pharmacy Service Centre will handle prescriptions and dispatch medicines for the Peak Pharmacy’s 150 community pharmacies across England. The new facility will have automated storage and retrieval systems to support staff handling more than 400,000 medicines and other prescribed items every month, equating to 20,000 a day or more than 40 every minute.

MCS Construction started construction in June and is expected to take nine months to complete, with opening set for April 2023.

St Francis development director Gareth Williams said: “We are absolutely delighted to have formally marked the start of works onsite and to be building this fantastic new facility for fast-growing customer Peak Pharmacy with the team onsite already having made significant progress. This new facility serves as the first unit to be built at Horizon 29, welcoming our first occupier. Since we commenced the extensive remediation of the site interest in the scheme has been extensive and the recent sale by the JV of 80 acres of land to BentallGreenOak for the speculative development of 1.2 million sq ft of warehouse and logistics space speaks to that.”

