MCS selected for High Wycombe sheds

Artist's impression of the new Chancerygate development in High Wycombe

The speculative development, called 40:40 Link, comprises a trio of 30,000 sq ft steel-framed sheds divided into 10 units in total for retail or warehouse use.

Demolition of existing buildings on the brownfield site in High Wycombe has been completed and construction has recently begun.

A culverted waterway runs through the site into a tributary of the River Wye. This will be naturalised to create habitat for wildlife. It will involve excavating and forming a new landscaped riverbed. The banks will be formed by laying rock-filled gabion baskets, supporting footpaths behind the buildings.

MCS managing director Keir Edmonds said: “Chancerygate is recognised as one of the UK’s leading industrial developers and we are delighted to be working alongside them once again to deliver a first class development of warehouse units and trade counters.

“With the demolition of the existing buildings on the site now complete, we are looking forward to starting construction shortly and reaching practical completion in Q1 next year.”

