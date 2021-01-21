M&E contractor acquires ATEX expertise

Left to right are Matt Lowther, Alan Woodward and Aden Woodward

Woodward said that the acquisition of Lowthers expanded its “knowledge, expertise and clientele”.

Both companies are based in Burton-on-Trent.

Lowthers specialises in hazardous or potentially explosive area installations (ATEX) and electrical, control and instrumentation (E, C&I) for the food & beverage and petrochemical industries.

It was founded in 2007 by managing director Matt Lowther when he was just 25 years old. He has partnered with Woodward Group on a number of projects this year, and as part of the acquisition, now joins the company as group project director.

Woodward Group managing director Aden Woodward said: “Our mission at Woodward Group is to offer all of our clients an extensive range of bespoke, high quality services to meet their needs. With the demand for ATEX solutions on the rise, we’re thrilled to be able to add this unique and complementary expertise to our service offering.”

Matt Lowther said: “Joining Woodward Group signifies an exciting new chapter. We have enjoyed a fantastic relationship with the Woodward Group team over the last year through partnering with them on a number of specialist ATEX projects, and we are really pleased to be adding our unique expertise to the company’s high quality service offering, and contributing to its growth.”

