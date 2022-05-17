Mears reveals succession plan

Lucas Critchley [photo from LinkedIn]

David Miles has been with Mears for 26 years and chief executive for more than a decade. He has told the board that he “wishes to start transitioning towards retirement”.

As part of the succession planning, COO Lucas Critchley, who joined the company in 2004 straight from university, will now work alongside David Miles and assume the CEO role at an unspecified future date.

The planned leadership change announcement was accompanied by a trading update that reveals the building maintenance contractor to be performing ahead of expectations after a strong trading in the first four months of the year, despite a background of price inflation and skills shortages.

Mears chairman Kieran Murphy said: "David has been critical in leading Mears' successful growth and development story over very many years and the board takes this opportunity to recognise his endeavour and achievements. Over the last few years, Lucas has been a key member of the senior executive team. The board is pleased that he has agreed to lead Mears on David stepping aside, ensuring continuity and stability in maintaining the group's growth and development."

